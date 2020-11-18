Multiple high school football games in El Paso canceled due to COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Athletics within the El Paso Independent School District (EPISD) and Socorro Independent School District (SISD) resumed last week and we are already beginning to see our next wave of cancellations due to COVID-19.

Per EPISD officials, Wednesday night’s Austin-Burges football game has been canceled. Sources tell KTSM there is likely to be at least one additional cancellation next Monday within EPISD, but nothing has been confirmed by the district for next week’s slate of games.

SISD officials confirmed to KTSM on Wednesday that Thursday night’s Pebble Hills-Montwood football game has also been canceled. The game will go down as a forfeit, however, SISD will not announce the forfeiting team until game time. Multiple sources have indicated to KTSM the Rams will be the ones to forfeit.

Earlier this week, Socorro’s football game against Eastlake was canceled and went down as a Bulldogs forfeit. Socorro was also forced to forfeit last week’s game against Eastwood in a game that was also canceled due to virus concerns.

El Dorado postponed last week’s football game against Del Valle. The Aztecs are scheduled to play at Chapin on Friday night and per SISD, that game is still on.

As it stands, nine games remain on the schedule for Week 8 while three games have been canceled: