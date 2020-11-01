Mountain View shuts out San Elizario 24-0 in Saturday matinee

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Mountain View shut out San Elizario 24-0 in a District 1-4A game on Saturday morning at Mountain View.

The Lobos and Eagles were scoreless into the third quarter, before Mountain View came alive and scored 24 unanswered points to secure the win.

The game was the second this week for San Eli, which defeated Fabens on Monday night. It was one of just three games played this week after multiple school districts suspended athletics due to the rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in El Paso.