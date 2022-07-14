EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One of the last high school football vacancies in all of Texas will finally be filled on Friday.

Mountain View High School will hire DJ Check as its new head coach, Clint Independent School District told KTSM on Thursday. Check will be introduced in a ceremony at the school on Friday, along with a new girls soccer and track & field coach.

Mountain View will introduce DJ Check as its new head football coach at a ceremony on Friday, according to the school district. #txhsfb — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) July 14, 2022

Check replaces Gary Rundell, who spent over two decades leading the Lobos football and track programs. Rundell retired in June, but has been hired on as an assistant coach at Santa Teresa High School, where his son plays.

Check will take over a Lobos program that went 5-6 in 2021, 2-2 in District 1-4A and lost to Fort Stockton in the Bi-District Playoffs. With less than a month before the start of fall camp, Check’s learning curve will be quick.