AUSTIN, Texas (KTSM) – Personal records and medals were the theme of the day for Christopher Moreno and Angel ‘Speedy’ Munoz at the UIL Class 4A State Track & Field Championships on Thursday.

Moreno, a senior at San Elizario and the 2022 gold medalist in the 4A 800 meters, finished his high school career with a silver medal in the 800 with a personal best time of 1:53.80, getting bested by Burnet’s Victor Aviles by a slim margin (1:53.36).

He then followed up the silver medal with a sixth place finish in the 1,600 meters in 4:28.28. Moreno is a three-time medalist and four-time participant at state. He also got a silver medal in the 800 in 2021.

San Elizario’s Christopher Moreno gets the silver medal in the 4A boys 800 in 1:53.80. Second silver in 3 years after a gold last year. pic.twitter.com/IwuoRhrV3B — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) May 11, 2023

“Not a lot of athletes come to the state meet every year, so it shows the hard work we’ve put in over the years. I feel great about it,” said Moreno.

Meanwhile, Munoz followed up his bronze medal and a personal-best leap in the 4A long jump on Thursday afternoon with a bronze medal in the 4A 300 meter hurdles on Thursday night.

Running out of lane one, Munoz tracked down the leaders at the 150-meter mark and eked out a third-place finish in 37.83 seconds, a personal best by almost two seconds.

Fort Stockton’s Zane Hodges was second and Taylor’s Jarvis Anderson set a new Class 4A state record in the 300m hurdles, finishing in 35.96 seconds.

Munoz was back at state for a third straight year and after he fell on the second-to-last hurdle in 2022, he wanted to redeem himself. In the last event of his illustrious high school career, he made the most of it.

Riverside's Angel 'Speedy' Munoz PR'd by almost 2 seconds in the 4A 300 meter hurdles at the #UILState meet to secure his second bronze medal of the day. @Angel1Munoz_ wraps his high school athletics career with a 37.83; Taylor's Jarvis Anderson set new state record (35.96). pic.twitter.com/hEwZfrcQqH — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) May 12, 2023

“I couldn’t have ended it any better. To be the third-best hurdler in the state of Texas is something you can’t take away from me,” Munoz said. “Adversity has always been a big word to me. The life I grew up in, that’s all I faced. You can either let these challenges bring you down, or you can let them define who you are and come out of them on top and that’s what I chose to do today.”

His Rangers teammate, Jose Guardado, finished in fifth place with a jump of 22 feet, 3.5 inches, as he finished up his Riverside career as a top five finisher in Texas.

Elsewhere at the state meet, Tornillo’s Daniel Romero scored a point for the Coyotes by finishing in sixth place in the Class 3A 3,200 meters. Romero clocked in at 9:42.52. Holliday freshman Noah Strohman set a new state record in the event, winning state in 9:11.73.

Romero also ran in the Class 3A 1,600 meters on Thursday night, finishing in ninth place in 4:32.17.

The state track meet continues on Friday with the Class 5A and Class 2A state meets.