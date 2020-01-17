Morales to step down as El Paso High head football coach, retires after 10 seasons

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After 30 years of coaching, Robert Morales will step down as El Paso High’s head football coach and athletic coordinator, KTSM 9 Sports confirms. The move was first reported by the El Paso Times.

Morales has been the head coach at El Paso High since 2010, going 44-58 in ten seasons. The Tigers posted back-to-back seven win seasons in 2010 and 2011 under Morales.

Currently, El Paso High and Chapin are the two head coaching vacancies in the Borderland, although neither job is posted on the El Paso Independent School District website. Longtime Huskies head coach Rene Hernandez also retiring after 13 seasons at Chapin last month.