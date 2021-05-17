Montwood’s Tovar selected to all-star game, 3 Borderland teams still alive in playoffs

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Montwood ace pitcher Jesus Tovar will play in the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Game, it was announced on Monday.

Tovar, a senior committed to the University of New Mexico, was electric on the mound for the Rams in 2021. He led them to a District 1-6A championship, a Bi-District round victory over San Angelo Central, and his performance in game one of the Area round against defending state champion Southlake Carroll pushed the Rams to within one win of a Regional Quarterfinal berth.

Congratulations to @MontwoodHS Ram Jesus Tovar on being selected to play in @THSBCA ALL STAR GAME on 6/20 at Dell Diamond in RoundRock. What an opportunity to play alongside & vs the best in TEXAS. #PROUD. Thanks @coachsenato29 for reaching out with amazing news! @Fchavezeptimes pic.twitter.com/oGPXsh10ra — MONTWOOD RAMS BASEBALL Coach Romo (@ramsbaseball12) May 17, 2021

The THSBCA All-Star Game will be held on June 20 at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, the home of the Triple A Round Rock Express.

There are a trio of Borderland baseball teams still alive in the Texas state playoffs as the Regional Quarterfinals get underway later this week.

Class 4A

Clint vs. Andrews

Game 1: Thursday, 6 p.m., Alpine

Game 2: Saturday, 1 p.m., Alpine

Game 3 (if necessary): 30 minutes after Game 2

Riverside vs. Lubbock Estacado

Game 1: Friday, 6 p.m., Fort Stockton

Game 2: Saturday, 10 a.m., Fort Stockton

Game 3 (if necessary): 30 minutes after game 2

Class 3A

Tornillo vs. Littlefield

Game 1: Thursday, 3:30 p.m., Monahans

Game 2: 30 minutes after game 1

Game 3 (if necessary): Saturday, Noon, Monahans