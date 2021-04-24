Montwood’s Escobar, Hanks duo bring home wrestling state championships

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Montwood High School wrestler Ivan Escobar brought home the state championship in Class 6A on Saturday night.

Wrestling in the largest weight class (285 pounds), Escobar defeated Allen’s Emmett Bivens 5-2 to win the championship. He was the only boy from El Paso to win a state title in 2021.

On the girls side in Class 5A a pair of Hanks wrestlers brought home state championships. In the 110-pound division, Kylie Robledo took first place, and at 185 pounds, Aalyah Villarreal won the state championship.

In all, 22 El Paso wrestlers medaled at the state tournament by finishing in the top six. Here is the list of the Sun City wrestlers that placed in Class 5A and 6A.

Class 6A

Boys: Ian Abdallah (Franklin): 2nd place 106 pounds; Justin Rodriguez (Pebble Hills): 3rd place 120 pounds; Trebor Moreno (Eastwood): 3rd place 126 pounds; Ivan Escobar (Montwood): 1st place 285 pounds

Girls: Alexis Montes (Eastwood): 6th place 119 pounds; Keyla Martinez (Eastwood) 5th place 128 pounds; Aremie Steele (Montwood): 5th place 165 pounds

Class 5A

Boys: Alan Rodriguez (Hanks): 4th place 106 pounds; Jayden Bustillos (Riverside): 2nd place 113 pounds; Jesus Fierro (Del Valle): 4th place 138 pounds; Daniel McGurk (Hanks) 2nd place 145 pounds; Tommy Calderon (Del Valle) 6th place 170 pounds; Corbin Phelps (Hanks): 5th place 195 pounds

Girls: Yazeneth Madero (Del Valle): 4th place 95 pounds; Kylie Robledo (Hanks): 1st place 110 pounds; Keilani Guillermo (Chapin): 5th place 110 pounds; Morayma Montes (Austin): 5th place 119 pounds; Ashleigh Denny (Horizon): 4th place 138 pounds; Jazmine Garcia (Ysleta): 2nd place 148 pounds; Jazmyne Slocum (Andress): 6th place 165 pounds; Aalyah Villarreal (Hanks): 1st place 185 pounds; Leilani Sanchez (Andress): 4th place 215 pounds