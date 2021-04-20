Montwood tops Americas in District 1-6A clash, 5-4

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — In a District 1-6A clash between two rival programs, Montwood used a three-run fifth inning to edge Americas, 5-4, on Tuesday night at Tom Carillo Field.

@MontwoodHS Wins! Final score 5-4 over Americas. WP- J Tovar, 11 Ks. Leading Hitters- A Oropeza with a 2 RBI Single. N Benitez 1 Hit, 1 RUN. J Frias 1 Hit, 2 Runs. A Morales 1 RBI. E Esquivel w a Hit. R Porras & I Medrano with 1 Run Scored. #PROUD @Fchavezeptimes @6ATxHSBaseball pic.twitter.com/WBuPkThK1s — MONTWOOD RAMS BASEBALL Coach Romo (@ramsbaseball12) April 21, 2021

Rams senior pitcher Jesus Tovar struck out 11 batters to get his ninth win of the season while Aaron Oropeza drove in two runs.

Montwood has won six straight to improve to 17-5 (14-4) on the season, good for second place in the district only behind Eastlake (12-2, 8-2) — based off winning percentage. Americas falls to 10-4 (7-4), but remain in third place with the top four teams in the district qualifying for the playoffs.

KTSM 9 Sports Director Andy Morgan Highlights the action.