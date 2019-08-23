Montwood relying on youth, speed in 2019

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Montwood Rams will be looking to a new cast of players to contend for a district title and get back to the playoffs in 2019. With just seven returning starters, head coach Ariel Famaligi is relying on youth and speed this season.

“I think we have a team that is very hungry to prove themselves,” said Famaligi. “They are hungry to exercise some demons, if you will, from last year. I think they’re ready to get out there and prove themselves.”

“I feel like this year we are a brotherhood,” said senior quarterback Sebastian Galwan. “We’ve really come together. We have a lot of discipline, a lot of class, and we play hard.”

Montwood will open the season at Los Fresnos on Friday, August 30.

Montwood Rams

Head Coach: Ariel Famaligi

2018 Record: 4-6 (2-3)

Returning Starters O/D: 3/4

Impact Players: Sr. RB Chris Ramos, Sr. QB Sebastian Galwan, Sr. ATH Carlos Flores, Jr. WR Aaron Morales, Sr. LB Pedro Escobar, Jr. DL Ivan Escobar

2019 Outlook: The Rams will look to bounce-back this season with Ramos leading the charge on offense. This team is loaded with young talent, hungry to prove themselves at the varsity level. The Escobar brothers will head-up the front seven on defense whose versatility will be their biggest strength.