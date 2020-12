Montwood, Eastwood score Monday night District 1-6A wins

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The final week of the high school football regular season in El Paso is officially underway. District 1-6A will double dip with two games being played on Monday, and an additional three games being played on Saturday.

KTSM 9 Sports Director Andy Morgan highlights the action.

Monday, Nov. 30

• Americas vs. Eastlake, Canceled

• Socorro vs. Franklin, Canceled

• Canutillo vs. Hanks, Canceled

• Eastwood def. Pebble Hills, 42-0

• Montwood def. Coronado, 28-21

Friday, Dec. 4

• El Dorado vs. Del Valle, 6 p.m.

• Canutillo vs. Parkland, 6 p.m. (Game of the Week)

• El Paso vs. Andress, 6 p.m.

• Jefferson vs. Austin, 6 p.m.

• Irvin vs. Burges, 6 p.m.

• Hanks vs. Ysleta, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 5

• Socorro vs. Americas, 10 a.m. @ SAC

• Montwood vs. Eastwood, 12 p.m.

• Eastlake vs. Pebble Hills, 2 p.m. @ SAC