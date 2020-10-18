Montwood-Eastwood football game postponed due to COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Friday night’s Montwood-Eastwood football game scheduled to be played at Trooper Stadium has been postponed, officials at Socorro Independent School District confirmed to KTSM 9 Sports on Sunday. The game has been rescheduled to Dec. 4.

Socorro ISD officials confirm the Montwood-Eastwood football game scheduled for Friday night has been postponed. The game has been rescheduled to Dec. 4. District 1-6A struggling to get off the ground due to COVID-19. #txhsfb #KTSM9Sports — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) October 18, 2020

The postponement marks the 15th football game in El Paso to be postponed or canceled due to COVID-19.

Eastwood had their Week 2 game against Pebble Hills postponed and practiced just once ahead of their Week 3 win over Franklin this past Friday night. Meanwhile, to no fault of their own, Montwood has seen postponements in back-to-back weeks. The Rams’ Week 3 game against Coronado was postponed due to the virus.

District 1-6A has built-in two open weeks to handle COVID postponements, but with the majority of schools already seeing multiple postponed games, the prospect of playing a full seven-game district schedule is becoming more and more of a challenge.