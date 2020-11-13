Montwood, Eastlake resume District 1-6A high school football season

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Following a two-week shutdown of high school athletics in the Canutillo Independent School District (CISD), El Paso Independent School District (EPISD), and Socorro Independent School District (SISD), the restart button has been pressed on the high school football season.

Eastlake, who has played just one game prior to Thursday night, defeated Montwood 38-21 at the SISD Student Activities Complex. It was the first District 1-6A game that has been played in nearly three weeks.

There are nine games scheduled to be played in El Paso on Friday night, including two more District 1-6A matchups. The bi-district playoffs in Class 4A will kickoff on Friday night as well, with three Borderland schools in the mix.

Thursday, Nov. 12

*Tornillo vs. Bangs, CANC (Coyotes eliminated from 3A playoffs)

Eastlake def. Montwood, 38-21

Friday, Nov. 13

*San Elizario vs. Fort Stockton, CANC (Eagles eliminated from 4A playoffs)

*Lake View vs. Clint, @ Wink’s Wildcat Stadium, 6 p.m.

*Big Spring vs. Riverside, @ Pecos, 6 p.m.

*Mountain View vs. Andrews, @ Sul Ross Jackson Field, 6 p.m.

Bel Air vs. Chapin, @ Irvin H.S., 6 p.m.

El Dorado vs. Del Valle, 6 p.m.

Horizon vs. Canutillo, 6 p.m.

Ysleta vs. Parkland, 6 p.m.

Burges vs. Bowie, 6 p.m.

Andress vs. Austin, 6 p.m.

Irvin vs. Jefferson, 6 p.m.

Franklin vs. Coronado, 6 p.m.

Eastwood vs. Socorro, @SAC, 6 p.m.

*Denotes 3A, 4A Bi-District Playoff Game