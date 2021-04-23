Montwood cruises past Eastlake for seventh straight win, 6-1

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The high school baseball regular season is coming to a close and district championships, as well as playoff berths, are up for grabs across the state.

Montwood took control of first place in District 1-6A on Friday night, cruising to a 6-1 win over Eastlake and improving to 18-5 (15-4) on the season. Noah DeLaRiva pitched a complete game, striking out four in the win. Oscar Trillo drove in two runs for the Rams who have now won seven straight.

@MontwoodHS Wins. Final Score 6-1 over Eastlake. WP- N DelaRiva, 7IP, 4 Ks. Leading Hitters- O Trillo 2×3 2 RBI. A Oropeza 2×4. I Medrano 2×2 RBI, Run. E Esquivel 1×3 2 RBI DBL. #PROUD @Fchavezeptimes @6ATxHSBaseball pic.twitter.com/HshFbM5c6d — MONTWOOD RAMS BASEBALL Coach Romo (@ramsbaseball12) April 24, 2021

Eastlake, meanwhile, falls to second place in the district standings with a record of 12-3 (8-3) on the season. The Falcons are a 0.5-game up on Americas who beat Pebble Hills on Friday night.

KTSM 9 Sports Director Andy Morgan highlights the action.