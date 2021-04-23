Montwood cruises past Eastlake for seventh straight win, 6-1

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The high school baseball regular season is coming to a close and district championships, as well as playoff berths, are up for grabs across the state.
Montwood took control of first place in District 1-6A on Friday night, cruising to a 6-1 win over Eastlake and improving to 18-5 (15-4) on the season. Noah DeLaRiva pitched a complete game, striking out four in the win. Oscar Trillo drove in two runs for the Rams who have now won seven straight.
Eastlake, meanwhile, falls to second place in the district standings with a record of 12-3 (8-3) on the season. The Falcons are a 0.5-game up on Americas who beat Pebble Hills on Friday night.
KTSM 9 Sports Director Andy Morgan highlights the action.