LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – After Monday night’s games, most New Mexico high school basketball teams have hit the halfway mark of district play.

Organ Mountain collected a 63-53 win over Mayfield at Mayfield High School on Monday night. Organ Mountain moved onto 17-3 on the season and 5-0 in District 3-5A play.

Over at Las Cruces High School, Las Cruces hosted Centennial in a battle for second place in the District 3-5A standings. Las Cruces collected a 64-50 win over Centennial. Las Cruces moved onto 11-9 overall and 4-1 is district play. Centennial moved down to 9-12 on the season and 3-2 in district play.

Congratulations Coach Benjamin on hitting 300 career wins!! pic.twitter.com/LfcAwr4aZ3 — Las Cruces HS Boys Basketball (@LCHSDawgsBBall) January 31, 2023

The Las Cruces victory gave head coach William Benjamin his 300th career win.