LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The Organ Mountain baseball team grabbed a 10-5 win over Centennial on Monday night in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Organ Mountain played its way to its 13th win of the season and seventh win in District 3-5A play. Centennial suffered its first loss in district play this season after starting out with nine straight wins.

These two teams will meet again at the Field of Dreams on Thursday for a double-header.

History was made in the Las Cruces-Alamogordo baseball game on Monday night.

Las Cruces High senior Steve Solorzano broke the school’s career record with 236. Solorzano broke Alex Mancha’s record from 2004-2006.

Las Cruces senior and @NMStateBaseball signee Steve Solorzano sets the school's career strikeout record of 236. Breaks Alex Mancha record from 2004-06 pic.twitter.com/Z4AyWkZ8Of — Jason Groves (@JPGroves) April 18, 2023

Solorzano finished the night with 14 total strikeouts in the Bulldawgs’ 4-0 win over Alamogordo.