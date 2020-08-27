Michigan offers Burges running back Tavorus Jones, 17th Division I offer

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Another big time offer for a big time player.

Burges junior running back Tavorus Jones continues to pick up Power Five offers. The latest is from Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines, a powerhouse program in the Big Ten Conference.

After a great talk with @JayHarbaugh I am honored to have received an offer to further my academic and athletic career at the University of Michigan 🔵🟡@adr8mol @Prep1USA @epgridiron915 @Burges_Mustangs @Fchavezeptimes @247Sports pic.twitter.com/IZPcqVmhty — Tavorus jones (@Tavorus3) August 26, 2020

Jones exploded on the scene as a sophomore for the Mustangs, compiling 1,767 all-purpose yards and 20 total touchdowns. The nation began to take notice when Alabama offered the young running back in May.

According to 247 Sports, one of the top college football recruiting sites in the country, Jones is listed as a four-star prospect. He now holds three offers from Big Ten programs: Michigan, Penn State, and Maryland. The likes of Auburn, Florida, Texas A&M, Baylor, and Texas have gotten into the mix, amongst several others.

Needless to say, Jones will have quite the decision to make in 2022.