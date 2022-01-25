Memorial Mass held for Jim Forbes

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Family and friends of one of El Paso’s greatest sports figures gathered Tuesday to remember the life and legacy of Jim Forbes.

It was last Friday when Forbes died at the age of 69 due to complications from COVID-19.

Four days later, many people showed up to the St. Patrick Cathedral in Downtown El Paso to pay their respects to Forbes.

Some of those in attendance was the Andress High School boys basketball team, UTEP men’s basketball head coach Joe Golding, Chapin high school boys basketball head coach Rodney Lewis, and many other coaching figures in the community.

The support that was seen at the service was heartfelt by the Forbes family.

“During the service, I was completely taken back by the support from the community,” said Stephen Plummer, who is Jim Forbes’ youngest brother. “The outpouring of love and how many people not just here in El Paso but around the state and the country that Jim has touched.”

“Thank you everybody for their outpouring love and support,” said Mary Jane Forbes, the wife of Jim Forbes. “He [Jim] loved so many people and considered so many people his friend.”

Many of those whose lives were touched by Coach Forbes look to carry on his legacy and continue to make an impact on the community of El Paso.

“For all the coaches that were in attendance, for us to continue to use this platform that we have and make a change in our youth, similar to what coach [Jim Forbes] did for everyone around him.” said Chapin boys’ basketball head coach Rodney Lewis.

Coach Forbes was 69 years old when he passed away.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.