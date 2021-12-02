McDonald’s Classic brings nation’s top recruit to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The McDonald’s Classic always brings some of the nation’s top high school basketball teams to El Paso, and this year is no different. The big name in town is Sierra Canyon (CA) junior JuJu Watkins, who is widely considered the top-ranked recruit in the country in the Class of 2023.

In the Trailblazers’ opening game against Pebble Hills on Thursday, Watkins tallied 15 points, eight rebounds and six blocks in an 87-37 win. Look for Sierra Canyon to play for some hardware later this weekend.

Juju Watkins scored 15 points in debut for Sierra Canyon, an 87-37 win over Pebble Hills in Texas. M. Randolph had 21 points. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 2, 2021

On the boys side, host school Eastlake battled Legacy out of Houston in a game where four quarters was not enough. The Falcons falling 39-38 in overtime.

The McDonald’s Classic will continue on Friday and Saturday, with all games being played at Eastlake High School. El Paso is represented by Pebble Hills (girls) and Eastlake (boys), in addition to Bel Air (boys), Canutillo (boys), Franklin (boys) and Coronado (girls).

McDonald’s Classic Boys Schedule