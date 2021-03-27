Mayfield rolls Onate 32-10 in spring season finale

LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO (KTSM) – Mayfield rolled to a 26-3 first half lead, and held on in the second half to defeat in-town rival Onate 32-10 on Saturday afternoon at the Field of Dreams.

The Trojans led 6-0 after one quarter, but took over in the second quarter, scoring three rushing touchdowns, including a 66-yard run by Jose Montoya.

Montoya finished with 168 yards on the ground and two touchdowns. Calvin Cox and Daniel Granados also found pay dirt on the ground.

With the victory, the Trojans finish the regular season 2-1, while the Knights are 0-3. Next up are “bowl games” around the state to end the season.

Mayfield will play Farmington on Friday, April 2 at 6 p.m. at the University of New Mexico; Las Cruces will play Cleveland at UNM Saturday, April 3 at 4 p.m.

Elsewhere, Gadsden will play at Ruidoso on Saturday at 1 p.m. Other games featuring local teams have yet to be announced.