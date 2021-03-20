Mayfield cruises past Deming 28-7 behind ground game

LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO (KTSM) – Mayfield rolled past new Class 5A district opponent Deming on Saturday with a 28-7 win at the Field of Dreams.

The Trojans got big days from their pair of running backs, Calvin Cox and Derek Martinez. Cox went over 140 yards on the ground with a pair of touchdowns, including a 49-yard score in the second quarter.

Martinez also found pay dirt, running over a defender on a second quarter score that gave the Trojans a 14-0 lead.

Mayfield will face Onate next Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Field of Dreams.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Centennial was not as lucky as the Hawks lost to 2019 state champion Cleveland 36-21 in Socorro, New Mexico. The Hawks will play Las Cruces at 7 p.m. on Friday.