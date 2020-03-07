Breaking News
Mayfield, Centennial advance in NMAA State Basketball Tournament

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – The 2020 Girls NMAA State Basketball Tournament tipped off on Friday across the state of New Mexico. Three teams out of Las Cruces were in action with the Mayfield Trojans and Centennial Hawks capturing Round of 16 wins, while the Onate Knights saw their season come to an end.

KTSM 9 Sports made stops in Las Cruces and in Albuquerque to highlight the action.

2020 Girls NMAA State Basketball Tournament
Results

(5) Mayfield def. (12) Cleveland, 47-33 (Trojans advance to Quarterfinals)

(6) Centennial def. (11) West Wesa, 36-28 (Hawks advance to Quarterfinals)

(4) La Cueva def. (13) Onate, 64-45 (Knights eliminated)

