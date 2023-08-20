ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KTSM) – Both the Centennial and Mayfield High School football teams were in action on the gridiron on Saturday.

Mayfield picked up a dominant 55-0 win over Manzano at Wilson Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The Trojans began its first year under new head coach Gary Bradley with a win. Up next, the Trojans will host Santa Teresa on Friday, Aug. 25.

Over at the Field of Dreams in Las Cruces, New Mexico, the Centennial Hawks suffered a 27-8 defeat to the defending state champions Cleveland. The Hawks start the season off with a loss and it will face another big challenge next week as they will play a Shay Smith-led Franklin Cougars team.