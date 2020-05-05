MaxPreps lists Eastwood as Top-10 ‘All-Around Athletic Program’ in Texas

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – Eastwood High School has been an athletic program on the rise and the nation is beginning to take notice. MaxPreps listing the Troopers as a Top-10 ‘All-Around Athletic Program’ in the state of Texas on Monday.

“I’m just very proud of the faculty, the staff, our leadership, and the coaching staffs that are amazing,” said Eastwood head football coach and athletic coordinator Julio Lopez. “We have amazing head coaches on campus. To have two state titles to our name, nine district championships, and 12 out of our 13 teams made it to the playoffs up and to this point. It’s always nice to have validation, especially at the state level.”

Eastwood is just one of two 5A schools listed in the Top-10 with a grand total of 420 points.

The MaxPreps Cup is a formula developed to identify the top high school athletic programs in the nation using state championships and runner-up finishes to award points. Other factors affecting the point totals include popularity of sport, size of state, state enrollment divisions, and the number of schools in each state enrollment division. Points are also awarded for national rankings where available.

Eastwood captured state championships in boys cross country and women’s wrestling this past school year.