EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Long-time Canutillo defensive coordinator Fiacro Ramirez was hired as the head football coach at Del Rio High School on Tuesday morning.

Ramirez is a graduate of Del Rio High and a native of the area. He has been at Canutillo as the defensive coordinator for the past 21 years and is finally getting a well-deserved head coaching opportunity.

The mastermind behind Canutillo’s fantastic defenses the last few years. Well-deserved for Fiacro Ramirez! https://t.co/SRlBKdmzXS — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) January 24, 2023

Under Canutillo head coach Scott Brooks, Ramirez helped turn the Eagles into one of the best teams in El Paso. With Ramirez leading the defense, Canutillo went to the Class 5A Division II State Semifinals in 2014 and to the Regional Semifinals (Sweet 16) in 2021 and 2022.

Del Rio was just 2-9 in 2022 and hasn’t had a winning season since 2016, so Ramirez will be looking to rebuild the program at his alma mater completely.