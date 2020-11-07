Local school districts to resume high school athletics on Monday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Independent School District (EPISD) will be resuming athletics effective Monday, district officials confirm to KTSM 9 Sports on Friday.

EPISD, along with the Socorro Independent School District (SISD) and the Canutillo Independent School (CISD), suspended athletics two weeks ago at the request of El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego. The suspension was due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in El Paso County.

The Ysleta Independent School District (YISD), along with five other local school districts in the greater El Paso area, have been the only school districts competing over the course of the last two weeks. However, Anthony and San Elizario have both canceled the remainder of their high school football seasons due to virus concerns.

Officials at SISD tell KTSM they also plan to resume athletics on Monday, although a final determination will be made over the weekend. CISD is also expected to re-start competition on Monday, falling in line with the other two school districts who originally suspended play.

District websites already reflect their upcoming high school football schedules, as competition is slated to resume on Thursday, Nov. 12 and Friday, Nov. 13.

