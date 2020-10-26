Local school districts suspend athletics at request of El Paso County due to COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Local school districts in El Paso County are suspending high school athletics at the request of County Judge Ricardo Samaniego, due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the community.

Socorro ISD announcing they are, “pausing high school athletics/fine arts programs per Judge Samaniego’s recommendation due to local health crisis.” Potential return dates have not been announced.

#TeamSISD is pausing high school athletics/fine arts programs per Judge Samaniego’s recommendation due to local health crisis. All practices/activities are cancelled. Information regarding upcoming competitions/potential return dates will be forthcoming. #maskup #washyourhands — JJ Calderon (@CoachCal_ADM) October 26, 2020 Socorro ISD Athletic Director JJ Calderon

Jefferson head football coach and athletic coordinator, Tony Martinez, announced on Twitter that El Paso ISD has suspended athletics. EPISD confirmed the news on Monday afternoon, but did not give a timeframe on a return to play date, saying the suspension is, “until further notice.”

“We understand that sports and extracurricular activities are an important part of the student experience, but it has become abundantly clear that the health and safety of our community are at stake at this moment,” said Superintendent Juan E. Cabrera in a statement. “We will continue to work with health officials and the University Interscholastic League to determine what steps to take, if any, for the continuation and conclusion of the athletic and performing seasons.”

EPISD suspending season through Nov. 8th. God willing we will return soon. 🙏 — Coach T. Martinez (@LaJeffFB) October 26, 2020

Canutillo ISD has also announced they have suspended athletics until further notice at the request of El Paso County.

It is unclear if the rest of the school districts in El Paso County will follow suit. Ysleta ISD and Fabens ISD are currently the only schools districts in the county with rapid testing capabilities.

On Sunday, the county urged the independent school districts to suspend competition for at least two weeks.

“We have a great relationship with the superintendents at each one of the independent school districts. We are high recommending [suspending athletics] and encouraging that they look at that for at least two weeks to make sure. If things get worse, we don’t want the possibility of not allowing sports because our numbers get to such a point,” said Judge Samaniego in a press conference on Sunday.

