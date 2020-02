EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Due to inclement weather in the greater El Paso/Las Cruces area, school districts across the Borderland have canceled all UIL and NMAA games.

UPDATE: Due to inclement weather, ALL after school UIL games and extracurricular activities, including basketball, are canceled for this evening. #THEDISTRICT — Ysleta ISD (@YsletaISD) February 12, 2020

All @SocorroISD Basketball games scheduled for tonight have been postponed for tomorrow. — JJ Calderon (@CoachCal_ADM) February 12, 2020

All after school activities, games and practices scheduled for today have been canceled due to inclement weather conditions. — Las Cruces Public Schools (@LCPSnet) February 11, 2020

Per releases from school districts across the region, all UIL and NMAA games in the greater El Paso/Las Cruces area have been canceled. We'll try again tomorrow. #KTSM9Sports — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) February 12, 2020

All basketball games tonight vs Jefferson have been postponed. Date possibly changed to tomorrow — Canutillo Boys Basketball 🏀 (@CanutilloHoops) February 12, 2020

UPDATE: ALL basketball games have been cancelled. Buses are returning students back to schools. https://t.co/2KxLayVqHC — Clint ISD (@ClintISD) February 12, 2020

Due to dropping temperatures and the high percentage for rain this evening, athletic activities, with the exception of basketball, will be cancelled this afternoon. Basketball teams will play at Fabens. #mychoiceseisd #seisdinspires — Christine Jaksch (@CjakschJaksch) February 11, 2020

EPISD, YISD, SISD and LCPS have all confirmed to KTSM 9 Sports that these game will be played as scheduled on Wednesday.