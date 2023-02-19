EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The 2023 UIL State Wrestling Championship wrapped up on Saturday night. Once it was all said and done, El Paso had eight state champions, one team state champion, and 24 state medalists.

On Sunday morning, they returned to the Sun City and received quite the welcome back at the El Paso International Airport.

“I missed it last year a little bit with COVID-19 still being a thing. They did not have it last year, so this year it was nice to come back and enjoy the moment for our hard work. ” Eastwood’s Trebor Moreno, the Class 6A state champ at 132 pounds, said.

The Eastwood girls wrestling team got quite the ovation as they returned to El Paso as Class 6A co-state champions. The Troopers tied with Allen with 67.5 points at the end of the tournament. It was the Troopers’ first state title as a Class 6A school. Eastwood last won the state title in 2020 when they were in Class 5A.

“It felt nice especially with four girls. Allen is a tough team. They have a whole line-up, and we went in there and got business handled. I think it says a lot and I am so proud of them. ” Eastwood’s Alexis Montes, the Class 6A state champ at 120 pounds and one of four members on the girls wrestling team that won state, said.

It was also a nice moment for some of those high school wrestlers that came up short last year, but returned as champs this year.

“I got sixth last year. I had an injury, and I couldn’t continue but it just gave me more motivation to finish harder this year and look where it got me.” Montwood’s Gavin Ramos, the Class 6A state champ at 150 pounds, said.

