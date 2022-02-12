EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The high school wrestling postseason is well underway and now the competition is heating up. Some of the best wrestlers from around the Borderland got to compete in their respective regional conference tournaments the last couple days. Here is the list of all the local high school wrestlers who secured a spot in the 2022 UIL Wrestling State Championships that will be held at the Berry Center in Cypress, Texas on February 18-19, 2022.
2022 UIL Boys Region 1-6A
106 pounds
4th place: Miguel Solis, Eastwood
120 pounds
3rd place: Ian Abdallah, Franklin
132 pounds
1st place: Trebor Moreno, Eastwood
138 pounds
4th place: Elijah Molinar, Eastwood
145 pounds
1st place: Gavin Ramos, Montwood
2nd place: Julian Solis, Pebble Hills
4th place: Stephen Henderson, Franklin
170 pounds
3rd place: Hector Hinojos
182 pounds
2nd place: Jacob Armstrong, Coronado
195 pounds
3rd place: Gustavo Renteria, Pebble Hills
220 pounds
4th place: Jose Angel Rosales, Montwood
2022 UIL Girls Region 1-6A
102 pounds
2nd place: Jasmine Cortez, Coronado
3rd place: Bryanna Narvaez, Americas
110 pounds
2nd place: Vanessa Sanchez, Montwood
119 pounds
3rd place: Isabella Martinez, Pebble Hills
138 pounds
2nd place: Alexis Navarrette, Eastlake
3rd place: Angelina Tavares, Eastwood
148 pounds
1st place: Aremie Steele, Montwood
185 pounds
3rd place: Jayanne Lopez, Pebble Hills
4th place: Alina Fragoso, Eastwood
215 pounds
1st place: Erica Cobos, Americas
2022 UIL Boys Region 1-5A
126 pounds
2nd Place: Jayden Bustillos, Riverside
4th Place: Ronald Woo, Burges
132 pounds
3rd place: Nathaniel Lucero, Bel Air
138 pounds
3rd place: Jo`Vone Valadez, Chapin
4th place: Julian Marrufo, El Paso
145 pounds
2nd place: Aaron Aragon, Andress
152 pounds
4th place: Kavika Gonzalez, Hanks
160 pounds
4th place: Adriel Piper, Parkland
182 pounds
4th place: Fernando Villa, Horizon
195 pounds
3rd place: Elijah Ramirez, Bel Air
220 pounds
2nd place: Ernest Bencomo, Del Valle
285 pounds
1st place: Daniel Sanchez, Andress
2022 UIL Girls Region 1-5A
95 pounds
3rd place: Leticia Juarez, Austin
102 pounds
3rd place: Judith Sandoval, Hanks
119 pounds
2nd place: Keilani Guillermo, Chapin
4th place: Angelica Avitia, Bel Air
128 pounds
3rd place: Mattison Goss, Austin
138 pounds
4th place: Alandria Zuniga, Burges
148 pounds
4th place: Jazmine Garcia, Ysleta
165 pounds
2nd place: Mia Perez, Del Valle
3rd place: Jazmyne Slocum, Andress
4th place: Shamiah McNezer, Chapin
215 pounds
2nd place: Leilani Sanchez, Andress