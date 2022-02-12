EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The high school wrestling postseason is well underway and now the competition is heating up. Some of the best wrestlers from around the Borderland got to compete in their respective regional conference tournaments the last couple days. Here is the list of all the local high school wrestlers who secured a spot in the 2022 UIL Wrestling State Championships that will be held at the Berry Center in Cypress, Texas on February 18-19, 2022.

2022 UIL Boys Region 1-6A

106 pounds

4th place: Miguel Solis, Eastwood

120 pounds

3rd place: Ian Abdallah, Franklin

132 pounds

1st place: Trebor Moreno, Eastwood

138 pounds

4th place: Elijah Molinar, Eastwood

145 pounds

1st place: Gavin Ramos, Montwood

2nd place: Julian Solis, Pebble Hills

4th place: Stephen Henderson, Franklin

170 pounds

3rd place: Hector Hinojos

182 pounds

2nd place: Jacob Armstrong, Coronado

195 pounds

3rd place: Gustavo Renteria, Pebble Hills

220 pounds

4th place: Jose Angel Rosales, Montwood

2022 UIL Girls Region 1-6A

102 pounds

2nd place: Jasmine Cortez, Coronado

3rd place: Bryanna Narvaez, Americas

110 pounds

2nd place: Vanessa Sanchez, Montwood

119 pounds

3rd place: Isabella Martinez, Pebble Hills

138 pounds

2nd place: Alexis Navarrette, Eastlake

3rd place: Angelina Tavares, Eastwood

148 pounds

1st place: Aremie Steele, Montwood

185 pounds

3rd place: Jayanne Lopez, Pebble Hills

4th place: Alina Fragoso, Eastwood

215 pounds

1st place: Erica Cobos, Americas

2022 UIL Boys Region 1-5A

126 pounds

2nd Place: Jayden Bustillos, Riverside

4th Place: Ronald Woo, Burges

132 pounds

3rd place: Nathaniel Lucero, Bel Air

138 pounds

3rd place: Jo`Vone Valadez, Chapin

4th place: Julian Marrufo, El Paso

145 pounds

2nd place: Aaron Aragon, Andress

152 pounds

4th place: Kavika Gonzalez, Hanks

160 pounds

4th place: Adriel Piper, Parkland

182 pounds

4th place: Fernando Villa, Horizon

195 pounds

3rd place: Elijah Ramirez, Bel Air

220 pounds

2nd place: Ernest Bencomo, Del Valle

285 pounds

1st place: Daniel Sanchez, Andress

2022 UIL Girls Region 1-5A

95 pounds

3rd place: Leticia Juarez, Austin

102 pounds

3rd place: Judith Sandoval, Hanks

119 pounds

2nd place: Keilani Guillermo, Chapin

4th place: Angelica Avitia, Bel Air

128 pounds

3rd place: Mattison Goss, Austin

138 pounds

4th place: Alandria Zuniga, Burges

148 pounds

4th place: Jazmine Garcia, Ysleta

165 pounds

2nd place: Mia Perez, Del Valle

3rd place: Jazmyne Slocum, Andress

4th place: Shamiah McNezer, Chapin

215 pounds

2nd place: Leilani Sanchez, Andress