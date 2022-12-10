EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Sixteen high school quarterbacks from around the Sun City went head-to-head in the Ed Stansbury Certified Quarterback Challenge at El Paso High School on Saturday.

The Stansbury Certified Quarterback Challenge consisted of four challenges: the long toss challenge, agility challenge, accuracy challenge, and touchdown toss challenge. At the end of those four challenges, an overall winner would be determined.

Americas’ Mark Moore won the long toss challenge after he slung a football 63 yards.

El Paso High’s Gerry Chairez, on his home field, won the agility challenge with a time of 6.88 seconds.

Del Valle’s Jesse Ramos went 3-of-3 on one 45-yard and two 40-yard passes to collect 125 points to win the accuracy challenge.

In the final challenge, the touchdown toss challenge, Andress’ Elias Duncan showcased precision to win the contest.

When the overall scores were collected, Pebble Hills’ tight end Jacob Ledesma showed consistency in all the challenges and racked up the most points to become the overall winner of the Stansbury Certified Quarterback Challenge.

The winners from the @estansbury QB Challenge presented by the @915Showcase. Jacob Ledesma from Pebble Hills was the overall winner. pic.twitter.com/YAguELU3ZN — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) December 10, 2022

Ledesma shocked the competition as he only played the running back and tight end positions in 2022 for the Spartans. The last game he played at quarterback for the Spartans was either the first or second game of the 2021 season.

“It was a little funny because the whole time I was joking around with guys like ‘I am going to win this for all the tight ends around the world’,” Ledesma said. “I didn’t know how to react. It was cool.”

Ledesma and many other local high school football stars will be in action in the 30th Annual Greater El Paso Football Showcase All-Star Game on Saturday, Dec. 17. The game will be played at Socorro Independent School District’s Student Activities Complex (SAC). Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. Mountain Time. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.