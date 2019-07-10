Local high school baseball coach serves up home run balls in Triple-A Home Run Derby

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Yasmany Tomas of the Reno Aces took the crown in Monday’s Triple-A Home Run Derby at Southwest University Park. That we know already, but what most people don’t know is Ysleta head baseball coach Rene Solis was throwing to the International League All-Stars.

Coach Rene Solis throwing the final round of the @TripleABaseball Home Run Derby!!! @soliskinder pic.twitter.com/mCWyaCMSj8 — Ruben A Munoz (@8rUbE) July 9, 2019

Solis was contacted by the El Paso Chihuahuas last week to throw in the Home Run Derby and it was no coincidence. Rumor has it, Solis throws the best batting practice [BP] in town.

“When I first got the call, I was nervous because I’ve seen home run derbies on television before,” said Solis. “I tell my wife and son that it’s nerve-wracking to try to put the ball where the hitter needs you to put it.”

Solis was on-point all night. Fans at Southwest University Park witnessed a show and it all started with Solis’ picture-perfect pitches.

“It was awesome getting to throw to future Major Leaguers and hopefully future All-Stars,” said Solis. “It was a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

The Triple-A All-Star Game on Wednesday will be the first in El Paso. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.