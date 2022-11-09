EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A bevy of Borderland athletes signed letters of intent to play at the Division I level on early National Signing Day on Wednesday.

Hanks softball player Desirae Spearman signed with New Mexico State; Pebble Hills baseball player Dylan Torres is heading to Sacramento State.

Americas baseball player Easton Moomau signed with UTRGV, but will not hold a ceremony until next week.

In Las Cruces, Centennial High School sent a pair of players to the Power-5 level. Hawks volleyball star Tess Fuqua officially signed with Arizona and baseball player Steven Milam signed with LSU.

Las Cruces High baseball’s Steve Solorzano will be staying close to home after he signed with New Mexico State, as did former Montwood pitcher Jesus Tovar, who is currently playing junior college ball. Former Anthony baseball standout Braden Gluth signed with Creighton; he is also playing at a junior college.

Other players will be signing throughout the next few days and weeks to various Division I programs.