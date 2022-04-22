EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Class 5A and 6A Area track and field meet was held on Friday at Franklin High School and local athletes put on a show.

The Chapin girls and Parkland boys took home the Class 5A Area team titles; Frenship’s girls and the San Angelo Central boys won in Class 6A.

Individually, Andress sprinter Jeremiah Cooper – who is signed with Iowa State for football – had a huge day. Cooper won the 5A 100 meters in a personal-best of 10.76 seconds. He was also a member of the Golden Eagles’ 4×100 and 4×200 relay teams that took first place.

In Class 6A, Coronado distance star Luis Pastor pulled off a double, winning both the 3200 and 1600 meter races. In the boys 800m, Jared Laverty of Americas once again was the top of the pack. Eastwood’s Lauren Walls-Portillo was atop the leaderboard in the girls 800m.

Franklin sprinter Jordan Morales was also electric, coming out of lane two to win the 100 meters in a PR of 10.75 seconds.

In the field, Horizon high jumper Ricardo Leyva set a new school record, jumping 6’7.

The regional track meets will be held around the state of Texas next weekend.