LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – After being placed on administrative leave on Wednesday, Las Cruces High School head football coach Mark Lopez was reinstated by the school district on Friday afternoon.

An official for Las Cruces Public Schools confirmed that Lopez had been reinstated by the district on Friday, but would not delve into the details of why he was placed on administrative leave because it is a personnel issue.

Shortly after the district reinstated Lopez, he was able to meet with his team. Lopez posted photos of the reunion with the Bulldawgs, which appeared to be a very happy occasion for both Lopez and his players.

All is good Bulldawg Nation!! The amount of support I've received is incredibly humbling!! pic.twitter.com/DTcoJbIz3v — Mark Lopez (@mjlopezdawgs) February 10, 2023

Lopez has been the head football coach at LCHS since 2016 and was a long-time assistant at his alma mater before that.

Las Cruces Public Schools has reinstated Las Cruces High School head football coach Mark Lopez this afternoon. Lopez had been placed on administrative leave on Wednesday, but is now back. #nmpreps — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) February 10, 2023

The Bulldogs went 2-7 in 2022, but have compiled a record of 49-25 in Lopez’s seven seasons at the helm at Las Cruces High.