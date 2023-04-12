GEORGETOWN, Texas (KTSM) – San Elizario went to the Class 4A Final Four undefeated all-time a the UIL State soccer tournament. The Eagles will leave with a heartbreaking defeat.

Hidalgo Early College’s Reynaldo Cantu scored a goal with 47 seconds remaining in the match to give the Pirates a 1-0 win over the Eagles and send them into Friday’s Class 4A boys state championship match vs. Palestine.

The goal wasn’t the prettiest of Cantu’s life, but it got the job done. A cross in went off the hands of San Elizario goalkeeper Stephen Chairez, bounced off the crossbar and then Cantu managed to chest the ball home while falling into the goal.

GOAL HIDALGO! The Pirates take the lead with less than a minute to play! Rey Cantu credited with the goal for Hidalgo. Pirates lead 1-0 with 47 seconds left. #RGVSoccer #RGVFutbol pic.twitter.com/CRU9kSapx4 — Ivan Palacios (@ByIvanPalacios) April 13, 2023

For San Eli, a dream season comes to an end one step short of the ultimate goal. It’s the first time the Eagles have lost a match at the state tournament. In each of their previous three trips to Georgetown in 2015, 2018 and 2019, San Elizario won a state championship.

The game was evenly-matched throughout the contest, with each team creating multiple solid scoring chances. Unfortunately for the Eagles, their season comes to an end before they would have liked.

FINAL: Hidalgo 1, San Elizario 0



Hidalgo scores in the last minute of the game and snatches the victory. Brutal end to San Eli’s great season. pic.twitter.com/BaGJ7jJpn3 — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) April 13, 2023

San Elizario closes the 2023 campaign with a record of 24-3-1 and will look to be back at State next year, with many key contributors returning.