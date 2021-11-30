Las Cruces tops Chapin 62-61 in battle between Borderland’s top talent

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — In one of the most-anticipated local high school basketball regular season games in recent memory, Chapin and Las Cruces went toe-to-toe with some of the Borderland’s top talent going at it for four full quarters. Led by Deuce Benjamin and Isaiah Carr, the Bulldawgs came away with a 62-61 win inside the dog pound on Tuesday night.

Benjamin, who holds Division I offers from NMSU, FIU and Little Rock, scored a team-high 24 points in the win. Carr, who is commited to Grand Canyon, added 17 points.

“For this to be our first game, and for us to come out ahead in a great, close game like this — I’m speechless,” said Las Cruces head coach William Benjamin. “The kids did an amazing job of executing down the stretch.”

Lewis stole the show with a game-high 43 points in the loss, and a monstrous put-back jam that electrified the opposing, home crowd. A consensus Top-50 recruit in the nation for the Class of 2023, Lewis currently holds 21 Division I offers, including college basketball’s blue bloods in Kansas, Kentucky and UCLA.

“It’s only going to make us better,” said Chapin head coach Rodney Lewis. “That’s a great team [Las Cruces]. They’re the No. 1 team in the state of New Mexico. Our guys came and we fought. I’m so proud of our guys.”

With the win, Las Cruces, who is ranked No. 1 in the state of New Mexico, starts their 2021-22 season 1-0. The Bulldawgs will host Eldorado on Friday. Chapin, ranked No. 8 in the state of Texas, drops to 6-2 on the year and will play Parkland next Tuesday night.