Las Cruces, Santa Teresa pick up wins as football season rolls on in New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO (KTSM) – The New Mexico high school football season continued on Friday night around the Land of Enchantment.

Playing in the spring after being unable to do so last fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Las Cruces High defeated Onate 42-14 on Friday at the Field of Dreams.

The game was tied at 7 late in the first half, but the Bulldawgs took a 14-7 lead into the halftime locker room and never looked back after the break en route to the blowout win.

Meanwhile, Santa Teresa defeated Gadsden 22-0 at home on Friday night. The same two teams will square off next week as well.

On Saturday afternoon, Mayfield will host Deming at 1 p.m., and Centennial will travel to face Cleveland at neutral site in Socorro, New Mexico.

The season will end next week around the state and no state champion will be crowned. Instead, teams will play in “bowl games” against other programs from outside their region.