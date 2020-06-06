Las Cruces Public Schools issues safety guidelines for return to athletics

(Courtesy Las Cruces Public Schools)

LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO – Las Cruces Public Schools prepares for the return of high school fall sports, following new guidelines and updated district-wide athletic safety protocols for coaches, trainers, student athletes and parents. Athletic directors from each high school worked with the LCPS athletics department, operations department, and district health officials to develop this plan.

Under the guidance of the New Mexico Activities Association (NMAA), Las Cruces Public Schools will begin summer workouts for high school football, volleyball, cross country and soccer on June 22, these guidelines will be in place for two weeks. Other sports and activities may start on July 6, 2020 depending on the conditions at that time. Training for parents, coaches, and student athletes will take place during June 15-19. There will not be any middle school sports or activities scheduled at this time.

All student athletes must complete the NMAA Preparticipation Waiver form prior to participating in summer workouts. Physicals for 2019-2020 will be accepted for athletes to begin summer training with a current medical card. Students without a physical on file must obtain one prior to participating in summer workouts. Students with pre-existing conditions must also obtain a new physical prior to participating in summer workouts. All athletes will be required to have a new physical uploaded on rankonesport.com on or before July 31, for the 2020-2021 school year. All documents and relevant information can be found at www.lcps.net .

The first two weeks of practices will take place outside. No students will be allowed indoors. Outdoor restroom facilities will be available for students to access during practice. Coaches and student athletes will have their temperature checked, daily. Due to high temperatures, no practices will be scheduled from 12:00-5:00pm. Prescreening and practice sessions will not exceed 90 minutes per session. No spectators will be allowed at practice or on the fields at any time. The following facilities will be closed during the first phase for the return of sports: locker rooms, athletic trainers’ office/workspace and weight rooms.

Coaches may meet with athletes at a 5:1 ratio (PODS). Individual skill development and mental health will be the focus of summer training. There will be no physical contact, sharing of any equipment, water bottles and water fountains. No games, scrimmages or competitive matchups are allowed at this time. Students and coaches must maintain a distance of 6 feet apart, throughout the workout. Masks must be worn by coaches at all times and students must wear masks upon entry and exit from the practice.

All coaches will be tested for COVID-19 before athletic training begins. Coaches who have already been tested will provide documentation to their athletic directors. Finally, any coach or student/athlete who travels across state lines will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days, beginning the day they return.

*Summer training and practices are not mandatory. Parents may opt out of summer training for their student athlete. Official tryouts for teams do not start until the first week of August.