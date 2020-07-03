Las Cruces Public School postpones summer athletic workouts until July 13

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Las Cruces Public Schools (LCPS) is postponing all summer athletic workouts until July 13. LCPS tells KTSM 9 Sports the postponement of workouts is strictly a precautionary measure against COVID-19 and there are no positive cases of the virus at any of their campuses.

In a statement released by LCPS, the July 4th holiday is cited for postponing workouts.

“Las Cruces Public Schools will be postponing all summer workouts and practice until July 13th due to the July 4th holiday. LCPS remains committed to the health and safety of all students and will take all precautionary measures to ensure it,” the statement reads.

LCPS began summer workouts under strict guidelines on June 22. Sources tell KTSM 9 Sports the New Mexico Activities Association (NMAA) is expected to make an announcement regarding fall sports later this month.