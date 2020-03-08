Las Cruces, Onate advance to Quarterfinals of NMAA State Basketball Tournament

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – The 2020 Boys NMAA State Basketball Tournament tipped off on Saturday across the state of New Mexico. Six teams in the Borderland were in action with the Las Cruces Bulldawgs and Onate Knights capturing Round of 16 wins to advance to the State Quarterfinals.
KTSM 9 Sports highlights the action.
2020 Girls NMAA State Basketball Tournament
Results
Class 5A – (1) Las Cruces def. (16) Gadsden, 86-62 (Bulldawgs advance to State Tournament Quarterfinals, Panthers eliminated)
Class 5A – (4) Onate def. (13) Rodwell, 55-49 (Knights advance to State Tournament Quarterfinals)
Class 5A – (2) Capital def. (15) Centennial, 73-36 (Hawks eliminated)
Class 4A – (1) Valley def. (16) Santa Teresa, 76-40 (Vikings eliminated)
Class 4A – (2) Gallup def. (15) Chaparral, 90-56 (Lobos eliminated)