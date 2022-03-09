LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — The Las Cruces boys basketball team is on a mission of redemption. The Bulldawgs, who lost in last year’s state championship game, beat Sandia 74-49 to advance to the Quarterfinals of the New Mexico Activities Association (NMAA) State Tournament on Wednesday.

With the win, the Bulldawgs improved to 30-0 on the season.

Deuce Benjamin scored a game-high 25 points, while Isaiah Carr added 22 points in the win.

Las Cruces will play Atrisco Heritage in the State Semifinals on Friday night inside ‘The Pit’ in Albuquerque. It’s the Bulldawgs third straight Final Four appearance, their fifth in six years.

Meanwhile, in Class 1A, Mesilla Valley Christian has also advanced to the State Semifinals following their win over Reserve on Wednesday, 59-40. The SonBlazers will play Elida on Friday in Bernalillo.

