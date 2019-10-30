Las Cruces-Mayfield selected as 9 Overtime Game of the Week

LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO (KTSM) – On Friday, the 9 Overtime Game of the Week crew is going where its never gone before: Aggie Memorial Stadium for the Las Cruces-Mayfield rivalry showdown.

Garnering over 62 percent of the online vote, the clash between the Bulldawgs and Trojans will likely be played in front of over 20,000 fans. In 2018, it was ranked as one of the top 10 rivalries in high school football by USA Today.

There’s a lot on the line, too. With a Las Cruces win, the Bulldawgs clinch an outright district championship. If Mayfield wins, there will be a three-way tie between Centennial, Las Cruces and Mayfield atop the district standings.

Kickoff at Aggie Memorial Stadium is set for 7 p.m. on Friday night. The 9 Overtime crew will be there with live previews on KTSM 9 New at 5 and 6 p.m. Then, tune in to 9 Overtime at 10:15 p.m. for full highlights and postgame reaction.