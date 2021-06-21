Las Cruces hoops star verbally commits to Grand Canyon

LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO (KTSM) – Las Cruces High School center Isaiah Carr has verbally committed to Bryce Drew and Grand Canyon University, he announced on Monday.

The 6’10 senior-to-be went on an unofficial visit with the Lopes last week, and made the decision to pledge himself to GCU shortly thereafter.

Drew and the Lopes went behind enemy lines to snag Carr from New Mexico State’s backyard, but for Carr, the fit with GCU was perfect.

During my unofficial visit to Grand Canyon University, I have received a Scholarship offer to play Division 1 Basketball! I am verbally committing to Grand Canyon University with Head Coach Bryce Drew and his staff!🦌💜 @D1NewMexico @VerbalCommits @_NMAA @ncsa @LCHSBBASKETBALL pic.twitter.com/HnVBHrAeoB — Isaiah Carr (@isaiah_carr24) June 21, 2021

“Looking at all my options and figuring out what’s the best one for me, GCU filled all of my boxes from the coaching staff to how close it is, to being the reigning WAC champions,” he said. I didn’t feel like I was missing out on anything and it felt like the right fit.”

Carr added that he took the current state of the NCAA’s Transfer Portal into account when he made his decision. Originally, he’d planned on waiting for the end of his senior year to commit, but with colleges able to fill open spots with transfers much easier than they have in the past, he saw an important opportunity to commit early and secure his spot with the Lopes.

The big man chose Grand Canyon over offers from Arkansas-Little Rock, Lehigh and Western Illinois. Carr said UTEP, New Mexico and Creighton had all begun showing interest in recent weeks, too.

He and his Las Cruces teammates won the state championship in 2019-20, before a runner-up finish in 2020-21. The Bulldawgs will be out for revenge with both Carr and New Mexico Gatorade Player of the Year Deuce Benjamin returning for their senior seasons in 2021-22.