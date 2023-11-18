ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KTSM) – The top-seeded Las Cruces High School volleyball team secured the Class 5A state championship on Saturday night in Albuquerque, beating No. 3 Cibola in four sets for the state title.

The Bulldawgs took the first two sets, before Cibola stayed alive in set three with a 25-22 win. However, Las Cruces stayed strong in set four to secure a 3-1 win for the championship.

Las Cruces had to come out of the loser’s bracket, winning three matches on Saturday to take the state title.

LCHS finished the season 26-2 and head coach Keith Leupold picked up his 600th career win during it as well.