LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – Las Cruces High School football coach Mark Lopez was placed on administrative leave by Las Cruces Public Schools on Wednesday, the district confirmed.

A district spokesperson would not elaborate on the reasoning behind the decision to put Lopez on administrative leave, because it is a personnel issue.

Lopez has been the head football coach at LCHS since 2016 and was a long-time assistant at his alma mater before that.

The Bulldogs went 2-7 in 2022, but have compiled a record of 49-25 in Lopez’s seven seasons at the helm at Las Cruces High.

