LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The Las Cruces High School football team is one win away from the New Mexico Class 6A high school football state championship game.

Standing in the way of Las Cruces High is a 8-3 La Cueva team that is also looking to punch its ticket to the state championship.

Las Cruces High shocked many last Friday as it pulled off a 38-34 win over Centennial in the quarterfinals. Las Cruces High won the game in dramatic fashion as the Bulldawgs came up with a huge defensive stand on the one-yard line on the last play of the game against Centennial.

HIGHLIGHTS – A huge defensive stand on the 1-yard line on the last play of the game gave @LCHSFOOTBALL and @mjlopezdawgs an upset over Centennial, and a berth in the #nmpreps 6A state semifinals.



MORE from #9OT: https://t.co/ieAlugo9Y4 pic.twitter.com/WAUTOn8yjj — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) November 11, 2023

That win gave Las Cruces High a ton of confidence heading into the state semifinals game against La Cueva. The Bulldawgs know they’ve got their hands full against La Cueva but they’re ready for the challenge.

“We know La Cueva is super talented and they are always really well coached as well,” Las Cruces High football head coach Mark Lopez said. “For us to have a chance, we got to continue doing what we’ve been doing. Which is we’ve got to go the more physical, more disciplined team. Every game this year that we’ve been the more physical, more disciplined team, we’ve come out on top and nothing changes. We got to go be physical, disciplined and play our style of football.”

No. 7 Las Cruces High will look to pull off the upset over No. 3 La Cueva and make its first state championship game appearance since 2016.

Las Cruces (7-5) and La Cueva (8-3) will go head-to-head on Friday at Wilson Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Kickoff set for 7:00 p.m. MT.