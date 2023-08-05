LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The 2022 New Mexico high school football season provided the Las Cruces High School football program with an experience it hasn’t gone through in a very long time and one they hope to not experience again in 2023.

In 2022, Las Cruces High only won two of its nine games in the season and had its first losing campaign since the 2006-07 year, when the team went 3-7.

Las Cruces High went 1-4 in district play and missed the playoffs.

With that rough stretch now behind them, the Bulldawgs are ready to move forward and feel they have more to offer in 2023.

“We got to continue doing the things that are going to enable us to be successful,” Las Cruces High football head coach Mark Lopez said. “We can’t focus on what the result, we got to focus on what it takes to be successful and if we can do that, we know we can be pretty good.”

“The mindset is to take it one practice at a time. We’ve got to get better every day. We can’t have any days where we don’t come out hungry,” Las Cruces High senior safety Matthew Lashley said. “Last year, I feel like as a whole, I’m not trying to tear anyone down, I feel like we were a less focused group than we are this year and I think we want it a lot more than we did last year.”

Las Cruces High opens up its 2023 season against Volcano Vista on Friday, Aug. 18.