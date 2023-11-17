ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KTSM) – The Las Cruces High School football team suffered a 63-33 defeat to La Cueva in the New Mexico Class 6A state semifinals game on Friday.

La Cueva struck first and quick to start the game. A 71-yard touchdown run by Cheeto Lumbrera III on the opening drive of the game gave La Cueva a quick 7-0 lead.

On La Cueva’s second drive of the game, it only took four plays to make the score 14-0. Cam Dyer scored on a six-yard touchdown run.

Las Cruces responded with a 42-yard touchdown run by Daniel Amaro to make it a one score game with 6:30 to go in the first quarter.

La Cueva went onto score two more touchdowns and take a 28-7 lead after the first quarter.

La Cueva had a 35-20 lead over Las Cruces by the time halftime rolled around.

After a costly fumble in the redzone by Las Cruces High in the third quarter, La Cueva capitalized and extended its lead to 42-20 after a 16-yard touchdown pass from Cam Dyer to Cruz Markham.

Las Cruces battled back, but La Cueva was too much to handle as they would go onto grab a 63-33 win after four quarters of play at Wilson Stadium.

Las Cruces High saw its season come to an end in the semifinals round. It was a great run by a Bulldawgs team that began its season 0-4 and bounced back to go 7-1 before making its appearance in the state semifinals game.