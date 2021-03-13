Las Cruces extends rivalry win streak to four with win over Mayfield

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Better late than never.

The high school football season in New Mexico took some 15 months to get off the ground after state health restrictions forced the New Mexico Activities Association (NMAA) to postpone the season to the spring. New Mexico was on of just two states in the country not to play a single down of football in 2020.

“These are unprecedented times as far as having to deal with COVID-19 for over a year,” said Mayfield head coach Michael Bradley earlier this week. “There’s been no sports and one thing after the other — 500,000 people dying in the United States. We are grateful for the opportunity, but it has been a long road.”

There is no bigger rivalry in the state than Mayfield-Las Cruces. These two storied programs have combined for 16 state championships and have been playing each other for bragging rights every year since 1965. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, their matchup in 2020 did not happen. Instead, with the season pushed back to the spring, the Trojans and Bulldawgs will meet twice in 2021, their first matchup taking place on Saturday afternoon at the Field of Dreams.

Las Cruces cruised to a 23-6 win over crosstown rival Mayfield, a game highlighted by Bulldawgs senior quarterback Marcos Lopez. Lopez threw for a score and rushed for another two touchdowns as Las Cruces controlled the game from start to finish.

J.J. Davis hauled in a touchdown reception for Mayfield, who still leads the all-time series against Las Cruces (29-27-1). However, the Bulldawgs have won the last four meetings, including Saturday’s 57th edition of a rivalry game that has received national recognition.

Programs within Las Cruces Public Schools (LCPS) will play three regular season games and a bowl game this spring. It isn’t a full 10-game season, but players, coaches and administrators are grateful to get back on the field.

“Having this season for us is a really big part because we are all family,” said Las Cruces senior Nick Lucero, who hauled in a five-yard touchdown reception in the win. “Not spending time with family is unimaginable, especially on the field.”