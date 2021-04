LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO (KTSM) – The Las Cruces boys basketball team defeated Alamogordo 56-52 on Tuesday night to clinch the District 3-5A championship.

With the win, the Bulldawgs improved to 10-0 on the season. The defending state champions punched their ticket to the state tournament with the win as well.

The regular season in New Mexico wraps up with two more games this week before the playoffs.